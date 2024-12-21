Turkey enhances trade with D-8 member states through “next-generation agreement”

(MENAFN) Turkey plans to strengthen its trade relations with the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) member countries through a “next-generation agreement,” Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said in an interview with Anadolu.



Speaking about the D-8 summit held in Cairo on Thursday, Bolat explained that Turkey aims to "transform the D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement into a next-generation framework by broadening its scope and adding new disciplines."



He added, "We will assess cooperation in various sectors, including trade, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), agriculture, food security, youth initiatives, tourism, energy, civil aviation, and healthcare, and determine the steps needed to enhance collaboration in these areas."



Bolat highlighted that the combined gross domestic product (GDP) of the D-8 member countries totals USD4.8 trillion, accounting for 4.3 percent of global production. The total population of these nations is 1.2 billion, with a per capita income of approximately USD4,000, based on data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



He also noted that the total exports of D-8 countries amounted to USD1.12 trillion, while their imports reached USD1.17 trillion.

MENAFN21122024000045016755ID1109019671