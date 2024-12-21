UK retail sales rise 0.2 percent in November, falling short of expectations
Retail sales volumes in the UK increased by 0.2 percent in November, recovering from a 0.7 percent decline in October, according to data released Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
However, the increase was below market expectations, which had predicted a 0.5 percent rise.
Food store sales saw their first increase in three months, up by 0.5 percent, with supermarkets contributing the most to this growth.
Sales in non-food stores, including department stores, clothing, household goods, and other categories, rose 0.2 percent. Within this group, "other retail sales" jumped 7.9 percent, and household goods stores saw a 1.1 percent rise, boosted by strong furniture sales.
In contrast, clothing store sales fell 2.6 percent in November, following a 3.5 percent drop in October. This decline brought clothing store sales to their lowest level since January 2022, with retailers citing economic pressures as a key factor.
On a yearly basis, UK retail sales volumes increased by 0.5 percent in November, suggesting a modest recovery.
