Character Assassination, Says Allu Arjun After Telangana CM's Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 21 (IANS) Denying that he visited Sandhya Theatre without permission or conducted a roadshow, Tollywood Allu Arjun said on Saturday that he was hurt over his character assassination.

He also termed as false a statement attributed to him and the allegation that he did not care for the family of the woman who lost her life and her son who was in the December 4 incident during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

An emotional Allu Arjun addressed a press on Saturday night, hours after Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy made a statement in the state Assembly, targeting him for visiting the theatre despite denial of police permission, conducting road show, not leaving the theatre even after informed about the incident and not meeting the affected family.

“There is a lot of misinformation, false allegations, lot of communication gap. There are a lot of misquotations. I have not said anything like that. Please don't judge me. Please don't have character assassination on me. I am not that kind of a person,” he said

Stating that he was feeling extremely humiliated over the character assassination, he said he was not blaming individual, leader or the government. Terming the incident an unfortunate accident, he said no one was at fault.

Stating that he has been in the industry for 20 years and enjoys reasonable credibility, he lamented that it was damaged overnight.

“I have earned this respect after 21-22 years of work. When it is sabotaged overnight, it really hurts,” he said

He denied that he visited the theatre without permission.

“It is absolutely false information that I visited the theatre without permission. When I visited the theatre, the police were clearing the crowd, so it was clear that everything was sorted. If there was no permission, they could have told us and I would have gone back," said Allu Arjun.

Denying that he conducted a road show or procession, the actor said a few yards away from the theatre he waved at the crowd so that they would make way for the car to move forward.

“This happens at any event of a celebrity or a leader,” he said.

He also dismissed as false the claim that he did not leave the theatre despite being informed about the incident.

“No policeman came to me. It was one of my managers who told me that the crowd outside is uncontrollable, and it was better to leave,” he said.

The Chief Minister had told the Assembly that the actor left the theatre only after a Deputy Commissioner of Police warned him that if he did not leave the theatre they would have to arrest him.

Allu Arjun claimed that it was only the next day that he came to know about the death of the woman, and he was shocked.

The actor said the same day he wanted to meet the family of the deceased and visit the hospital to see the boy. However, as the family had filed a police case against him, his legal team advised him against meeting the family.

Allu Arjun said the next day he posted a video to convey his condolences to the family and to assure them that he would do everything possible for them.

“It was not just about money,” said the actor, who had announced Rs 25 lakh for the family.

Allu Arjun said that he was so shocked by the unfortunate incident that he had not yet watched the movie in the theatre and cancelled all the celebrations and events.

“This is a very low point,” he said.

The actor asserted that he put three years into the movie. He said it meant everything to him, and he went to watch the movie in the theatre.