Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice Recognized With 2024 Japan Law Firm Award

TOKYO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Real Estate Practice received an Asia Business Law Journal 2024 Japan Law Firm Award, which recognizes the top law firms and practices in Japan.

The publication's editorial team conducted rigorous research to select this year's winners in about two-dozen practice areas, according to Asia Business Law Journal. The selections were based on nominations and endorsements from in-house counsel, senior corporate executives, and legal professionals around the world, as well as submissions from law firms in Japan.

"We are deeply grateful to be recognized by Asia Business Law Journal for our work and dedication to serving our real estate clients in Japan, across Asia, and beyond," said Joel H. Rothstein , chair of Greenberg Traurig's Asia Real Estate Practice. "We take pride in our ability to leverage the firm's global platform and collaborative culture to advise clients throughout the entire lifecycle of projects and ventures, including the full spectrum of issues associated with the flow and deployment of capital into real estate both inbound to Japan and outbound from Japan to the rest of the world. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they navigate today's rapidly evolving global real estate market."

Attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo office represent a broad range of clients in complex cross-border transactions and ventures covering multiple industries. Real estate is a core offering of the firm in Japan. Greenberg Traurig's Japan real estate team consists of both international lawyers and Japanese law licensed attorneys offering some of the best of international standards and practices with local law experience. The Japan real estate team headcount is amongst the largest of international law firms in Japan.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: .

