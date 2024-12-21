El Clasificado Unveils 2025 Media Calendar: Special Editions, Signature Events, And The Launch Of Vivela

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

El Clasificado 2025 Calendar

Cover first issue ViveLa: new Spanish 40,000 monthly print magazine in Los Angeles January 2025

A media company based in Norwalk, CA keeps growing in print, products, and events

- Martha de la Torre, El Clasificado CEONORWALK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- El Clasificado, a trusted Spanish-language media brand with deep community roots, proudly announces its 2025 Media Calendar. The schedule features a diverse range of special print editions, signature events, expos, and the highly anticipated launch of ViveLA, a new monthly lifestyle magazine. These offerings provide businesses strategic opportunities to engage with the vibrant Hispanic community throughout Southern California and beyond.“We are thrilled to share the El Clasificado 2025 Media Calendar ,” said Martha de la Torre, CEO of El Clasificado.“By aligning with our publication dates, events, and expos, businesses can enhance their visibility, effectively reach their target audiences, and foster year-round growth.”The 2025 calendar highlights a variety of print magazines, each focusing on timely and relevant themes, including employment, quinceañeras, legal resources, home services, soccer, and health. El Clasificado's signature events and expos also bring thousands of community members together, creating direct engagement opportunities for businesses.A standout addition to the 2025 lineup is ViveLA, a glossy-cover monthly magazine set to debut on January 29, 2025. Created to captivate and resonate with its audience, ViveLA will feature engaging content on niche topics that Latinos love. Beyond entertainment and gossip (popularly known as farándula and chismes), the magazine will highlight local soccer, health and wellness, home remedies, immigration issues, inspiring local Latino success stories, and practical job and career advice. With a monthly distribution of 40,000 copies, ViveLA will focus on serving vibrant communities in South Central Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley.The full 2025 Media Calendar, including magazine release dates and event schedules, is now available at [calendar] .About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media , began as a weekly publication serving Spanish-speaking communities. Over the decades, it has become a leading multimedia platform and digital agency connecting businesses and individuals nationwide. Through its online platform, ElClasificado-the nation's premier online classified marketplace-El Clasificado continues to drive commerce and foster growth in an increasingly digital world.

ViveLa new 40,000 monthly publication in Spanish is coming to Los Angeles in January 2025

