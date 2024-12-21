Min. Of Youth Receives Chairman Of Qatar Olympic Committee

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received on Saturday at Kuwait International Airport the head of the Qatari Olympic Commitee Joan bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of his visit to attend the inauguration due later today.

In a press statement, Minister Al-Mutairi said that Kuwait's hosting of this Gulf sports event would contribute to boosting joint youth and sports action between Kuwait and the other states of the region. He welcomed Sheikh Joan's gracious visit that embodies the brotherly relations between the two states.

The reception at the airport was attended by the deputy chairperson of the tournament steering committee and Chairman of Kuwait Football Association Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah, the Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah, the Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Abdullah Al-Mahmoud and members of the steering committee. (end)

