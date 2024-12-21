Four Militants Killed, Soldier Martyred In Khyber Border Clash

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber District's Rajgal area, killing four in a decisive operation, the military's public relations wing, ISPR, reported.

The incident occurred during the night of December 19-20 when security forces detected suspicious movement of a group near the border. A heavy exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the elimination of the militants.

Tragically, 22-year-old Sepoy Aamir Sohail Afridi, a brave soldier hailing from Khyber District, embraced martyrdom during the operation. He leaves behind grieving parents and siblings.

Also Read: Tribal Leader's Two Sons Shot Dead in Lower Dir

ISPR reiterated Pakistan's longstanding demand for the interim Afghan government to implement effective border management and prevent militants from using Afghan territory for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

“Security forces remain resolute in their mission to secure our borders and eliminate terrorism. The sacrifices of our valiant soldiers only strengthen our commitment,” the statement concluded.