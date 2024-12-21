Viral Video: Man Turns Up In Court With ₹80,000 Alimony Money In ₹1 And ₹2 Coins - Find Out What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A is doing the rounds showing a man from Coimbatore walking into family court with ₹80,000 in coins to pay wife's alimony. According to @voiceformenind, that shared the video clip on Instagram, the man carrying two white bags, aged 37, is a taxi owner cum driver.

According to a Times of India report, the incident happened at Tamil Nadu's additional family court on Wednesday.

A year ago, the taxi driver's wife filed for divorce. The court ordered him to pay ₹2 lakh alimony to his estranged wife as an interim maintenance amount. Adhering to the court's orders the man decided to take the amount in the next hearing but with a twist. He stunned the court by appearing with bags carrying ₹80,000 in ₹1 and ₹2 coins.

The caption to the post states,“His wife filed for divorce last year, post which court had ordered him to pay ₹2 lakh as interim maintenance. On Wednesday, the husband appeared in court with 20 bundles of ₹1 & ₹2 coins."

The viral video footage which has amassed over 2 thousand likes shows the man holding two white bags filled with coins, walking out of the court building, and placing them inside a car.

The taxi driver's move for revenge didn't appeal to the judge, who asked him to return with the amount in notes. Considering that the money he brought was short of ₹1.2 lakhs, the court ordered him pay the remaining balance within the stipulated time frame. On the following day, the taxi driver replaced the coins with currency notes and submitted it to the court.

Netizens strongly reacted to the post as one user stated,“It's High time Men need to stand up for themselves!" Another user questioned,“Aren't coins legal?” A third user replied,“So is the judge saying that these coins are not accepted? I am ready to pay for the case against the judge for refusing to accept the legal currency of India.”

(Mint could not independently verify the development)