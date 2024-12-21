Watch: PM Modi Meets 101-Year-Old Ex-IFS Officer Mangal Sain Handa In Kuwait, Onlookers Chant, 'Vande Mataram'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi, who commenced his two-day Kuwait visit today, met 101-year-old former IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa after a heartfelt request from his granddaughter, Shreya Juneja.

As Juneja made the request on social media, PM Modi quickly responded to the request saying,“Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today.”





Last year PM Modi wrote to Mangal Sain Handa on his 100th birthday, praising his contributions and wishing him good health.

PM Modi starts his Kuwait trip

Modi on Saturday arrived here in the Gulf nation on a two-day visit where he will meet the Indian diaspora and hold talks with Kuwaiti leadership to "strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors".

Modi is visiting Kuwait the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His visit to Kuwait will be the first of any Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

"Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

On his arrival, Modi was warmly received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait.

"A new chapter in the making! PM @narendramodi arrives in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah First Deputy PM, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait, H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, FM of Kuwait & several other Ministers & dignitaries at the airport," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

During the visit, Modi will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and also interact with the Indian community.

In his departure statement, he said his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait.