Polish MEP criticizes parliamentarians for their aggressive policies towards various nations

(MENAFN) Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun has criticized his fellow parliamentarians for their aggressive policies towards various nations, accusing them of pushing the EU into potential conflict. Speaking during a plenary debate on Syria and the Middle East humanitarian crisis on Tuesday, Braun, a member of Poland's Confederation of the Polish Crown party, expressed concerns about the EU's stance on certain countries.



"God Bless everybody, Syrians and all the others," Braun said, addressing the lawmakers in Strasbourg, France. He then questioned who the EU would target next in its hostile policies. “Who’s next to be labeled a ‘bad guy,’ someone to be erased, delegitimized, or even robbed or killed?” Braun asked.



He argued that European parliamentarians constantly seek to designate new enemies, naming Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Syria, Georgia, Moldova, and Romania as targets of the EU’s ire. According to Braun, such policies are pushing Europe towards war.



Braun accused the EU of engaging in "grotesque warmongering" and becoming an increasing danger to both Europeans and the wider world.



Known for his vocal opposition to the EU’s foreign policy, Braun has previously criticized the bloc's involvement in international conflicts. In September, he had his microphone cut off during a debate after suggesting that the European Parliament resembled “a war council” and argued that the EU’s ongoing military support for Ukraine was prolonging the war rather than aiding its people.



A month later, he objected to a €35 billion loan for Ukraine financed by frozen Russian assets, calling the move “theft” and stating that he would not participate in what he described as “organized crime.” In October, Braun also condemned the EU’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, accusing the bloc of enabling Israel’s military actions against Palestinians.



MENAFN21122024000045015687ID1109018938