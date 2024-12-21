Azerbaijan, Colombia Discuss Strengthening Business And Investment Relations
Colombia is interested in expanding bilateral business relations
and establishing direct trade and economic connections with
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, Azernews reports,
citing John Martinez, Chairman of the Tunja Chamber of Commerce in
Colombia, as he said during his meeting with the Ambassador of
Azerbaijan to Colombia, Mammad Talibov, whose residence is in
Mexico City.
Detailed information was provided about the products
manufactured by local companies and businessmen, their quality
indicators, and export potential. Visual presentations were also
held. Additionally, during the event, the activities of the Free
Economic Zone and Agropark established in the city were discussed.
Export-oriented agricultural products such as coffee, various types
of flowers, organic certified dried and canned fruits, alcoholic
beverages, etc., were showcased.
Ambassador Mammad Talibov emphasized the vast potential for
developing trade-economic relations and investment partnerships
between the two countries. He noted that in recent years,
production and export opportunities in the agricultural sector and
non-oil industry in Azerbaijan have significantly increased. The
diplomat provided detailed information about the favorable business
and investment environment created in Azerbaijan, its transit and
transport-logistics capabilities, the additional advantages
presented by Azerbaijan's geopolitical position in this context,
and the free trade opportunities offered by the Alat Free Economic
Zone.
The event continued with fruitful discussions on strengthening
economic-trade cooperation and business and investment relations
between the two countries.
