Azerbaijan, Colombia Discuss Strengthening Business And Investment Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Colombia is interested in expanding bilateral business relations and establishing direct trade and economic connections with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, Azernews reports, citing John Martinez, Chairman of the Tunja Chamber of Commerce in Colombia, as he said during his meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Colombia, Mammad Talibov, whose residence is in Mexico City.

Detailed information was provided about the products manufactured by local companies and businessmen, their quality indicators, and export potential. Visual presentations were also held. Additionally, during the event, the activities of the Free Economic Zone and Agropark established in the city were discussed. Export-oriented agricultural products such as coffee, various types of flowers, organic certified dried and canned fruits, alcoholic beverages, etc., were showcased.

Ambassador Mammad Talibov emphasized the vast potential for developing trade-economic relations and investment partnerships between the two countries. He noted that in recent years, production and export opportunities in the agricultural sector and non-oil industry in Azerbaijan have significantly increased. The diplomat provided detailed information about the favorable business and investment environment created in Azerbaijan, its transit and transport-logistics capabilities, the additional advantages presented by Azerbaijan's geopolitical position in this context, and the free trade opportunities offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The event continued with fruitful discussions on strengthening economic-trade cooperation and business and investment relations between the two countries.