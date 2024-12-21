(MENAFN) Russian authorities have launched a war crimes investigation into Brazilian national Lucas Ribeiro de Jesus, who is accused of fighting as a mercenary alongside Ukrainian forces in Kursk Region. Several Russian outlets reported on Wednesday that the suspect is currently at large.



The investigation stems from a surprise Ukrainian offensive into Russia's Kursk Region in early August, which was intended to divert Russian forces from other parts of the front line. Ukrainian officials also aimed to use the captured territory as leverage in potential peace talks. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reportedly ordered his forces to hold onto the area until the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump next month.



The Russian Investigative Committee has accused de Jesus of being a mercenary and carrying out a terrorist attack in Kursk Region, in addition to allegations of torturing and killing two Russian prisoners of war (POWs). Investigators believe that de Jesus illegally crossed into Russia in September along with Ukrainian troops and other foreign fighters.



Authorities are actively working to locate de Jesus and his accomplices. Last week, a Russian court sentenced New Zealand national Jordan O’Brien to 14 years in prison in absentia for his role in the operation in Kursk, where Ukrainian forces were accused of committing crimes, including the killing of civilians.



In a related case, the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic recently sentenced two US citizens, Charles Albert Carter and Palma Vajari Moises Urbina, to long prison terms in absentia for their involvement in the Ukraine conflict on Ukraine’s side. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office is seeking their arrest through international warrants.



Additionally, a 22-year-old British national, identified as James Scott Rhys Anderson, was reportedly captured in Kursk Region. Videos of his interrogation have circulated online. Anderson, a former signalman in the UK military, was detained during the conflict.



