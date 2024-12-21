Kremlin voices remarks on probable Ukraine ceasefire discussions with Trump

(MENAFN)

The Kremlin has confirmed that it has had no communication with the team of US President-elect Donald regarding potential talks to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.



This comes after Reuters reported on Tuesday that retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who was appointed by Trump as a special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is set to tour Europe, including visits to Kiev, Rome, and Paris. The general's trip is expected to focus on gathering information, rather than engaging in active negotiations, though his itinerary has not yet been finalized.



Kellogg, speaking to Fox News, stated that the Trump team was planning to listen and learn from various stakeholders but emphasized that the goal was not immediate negotiations. He expressed confidence that Trump could resolve the Ukraine conflict within a few months.



Bloomberg later reported that Kellogg may consider a visit to Moscow after his trip to Kiev. However, when asked about the possible trip, Peskov stated that the Kremlin had no details on it and clarified that there had been no direct contact with Trump’s team on the matter.



Sources suggest that Kellogg is associated with a proposed peace plan that would freeze the conflict at its current frontlines, without acknowledging Russia's sovereignty over contested Ukrainian territories. The plan would also suspend Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.



Meanwhile, Trump’s recent visit to Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed a willingness from Ukraine to negotiate, but Zelensky insisted on strong security guarantees and rejected any territorial concessions. Russia, for its part, has made clear that it will not accept a freeze in the conflict and insists that its military objectives, including Ukraine's neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification, must be fulfilled. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also indicated that Moscow is prepared to negotiate a ceasefire once Ukraine withdraws from all Russian-claimed territories, including Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions.



