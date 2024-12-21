Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Movie Makers Clarify Allu Arjun's Movie's Digital Streaming, 'It Wont Be On Any OTT Before...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 OTT release date has not been confirmed yet, but the movie makers on Saturday have made it clear that Allu Arjun's action drama will not be on any digital streaming before 56 days.



Amid the ongoing rumours about Pushpa 2 OTT release date, Mythri Movie Makers, in a statement said that Pushpa 2 The Rule will not be available on any OTT before 56 days. They have also urged people to visit their nearby theatres to enjoy the movie.



(More to come)