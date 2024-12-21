Sunny Leone Reveals ‘What Really Happens Behind Making Reels’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Sunny Leone has shared a funny“behind-the-scenes” of“what really happens behind making reels”.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, posted a video on the photo-sharing website. In the clip, she is seen posing with her team for a reel.

She is heard telling her teammate:“Hide this. So we don't... Your hand, you dodo. Yeah. So we don't see it.”

The actress and her team get ready to make the reel and one of her teammates starts to count funnily. The actress starts nodding her head and then pauses.

The team member once again starts to count and they all shake their heads once again and pause. At the end of the video, everyone bursts into laughter.

Sunny captioned the video:“What really happens behind making reels!! Lol.”

In other news, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber renewed their wedding vows after 13 years of their marriage in November.

The couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives on October 31, and was joined by their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher.

A source close to the couple shared that they had wanted to renew their vows for quite some time but waited until their children were old enough to understand the significance of the occasion.

The source said,“They believe that when you first marry, you know each other but haven't yet faced life's challenges together. Now, after weathering hardships and celebrating beautiful moments as a couple, renewing their promises to each other held a much deeper meaning”.

The source further mentioned that they chose the Maldives because it's one of their favourite family destinations. They also timed the ceremony with their children's school break so they could all be together.

“Sunny and Daniel wanted the kids to understand the values of family, love, and togetherness. They shared vows they had written themselves, and each child spoke about what family means to them. Daniel surprised Sunny with a new engagement ring”.