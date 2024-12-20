Eufy To Unveil Its New Robot Lawn Mower At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Will expand eufy's robotic appliance portfolio and bring AI-powered home to both indoor and outdoor spaces

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eufy, Anker Innovation's robotic appliance and home security brand, will give Pepcom attendees an early look at its new robot lawn mower at Pepcom's Digital Experience during CES 2025.eufy's new robotic lawn mower leverages a range of unique technologies, including Anker's advanced battery system, intelligent navigation, and an intuitive app experience that enables a truly hands-free, modern lawn care solution. The mower also incorporates technology from TerraMow to further enhance its capabilities.From robot vacuums and mopping systems to advanced home security solutions that ensure family safety, eufy is a trusted name in over 8 million households worldwide. With the introduction of its new robotic lawn mower, the brand is extending its expertise in robotics and home automation to outdoor spaces.More information about eufy's new robot lawn mower can be found here:Availability and Sneak PeekWhile the official release date remains under wraps, eufy will offer a first-look at it's new robot lawn mower at Pepcom's Digital Experience on January 6, 2025, from 7-10:30pm PST.For additional questions, please contact:US and Canada: Kristen Marion / ...Germany: Robert Berg / ...Mariam Shahid / ...# # #About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.About eufyFrom laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to smart home security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufy.

Kristen Marion

Anker Innovations / eufy

...

