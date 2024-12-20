J&K Medical Council Cracks Down On Unregistered Doctors
Date
12/20/2024 3:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council has issued a notice mandating all private hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centers, and clinics operating in the Union Territory to ensure that their medical practitioners, whether local or from outside the region, are registered with the J&K Medical Council.
The Council expressed concern over reports of some practitioners operating without proper registration, deeming such practices a violation of professional ethics and the code of conduct. It warned that any breach of these regulations could result in disciplinary action under the Professional Conduct, Etiquette, and Ethics Regulations, 2002.
“Owners of healthcare establishments have been reminded to register online through the official website, &k medical council, to comply with the rules and ensure the safety of human lives. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will attract stringent action,” the notice reads.
The notice underlines the importance of safeguarding human lives and maintaining professional standards in healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir.
