J&K Assembly To Form Panel For Framing Rules Of Procedure

Sources said that the Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather would soon constitute a nine- member House committee comprising representatives of different parties to frame the Rules for functioning of the House.

According to sources, the committee will consist mostly of experienced lawmakers who are well-versed with procedures governing functioning of the Assembly.

The exercise would be undertaken in light of provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act-2019, which empower the Assembly to make Rules for conduct of its business.

According to section 46 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act-2019, the Legislative Assembly may make rules for regulating, subject to the provisions of this Act, its procedure and the conduct of its business.

The Reorganisation Act also provides that until these rules are made, the rules of procedure and standing orders in force immediately before the commencement of this Act, with respect to the Legislative Assembly of the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir shall have effect in relation to the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir subject to such modifications and adaptations as may be made therein by the Speaker of Legislative Assembly.

