China And Pakistan Hold Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercises
12/20/2024 3:09:17 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
China and Pakistan have successfully concluded three weeks of
joint anti-terrorism exercises, "Warrior-8",
As reported by Chinese media, over 300 military personnel from
the Western Military District of the People's Liberation army (PLA)
participated in the drills. The exercises were designed to
strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation and enhance the
operational capabilities of both nations' armed forces.
The training took place amid rising security concerns following
recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan. One of the most
notable incidents was a suicide bombing in November near Jinnah
International Airport in Karachi, which tragically killed two
Chinese citizens.
In response to the attack, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged
Pakistan to adopt stricter measures to ensure the safety of the
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as the protection
of Chinese workers and projects operating within the country.
The Warrior-8 exercises underscore the growing military and
security collaboration between China and Pakistan, particularly in
light of ongoing security challenges. The China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project, has
become a focal point for bilateral cooperation. However, it has
also drawn attention from terrorist groups, particularly in the
Balochistan region, where many CPEC-related projects are
located.
The collaboration also reflects the strategic partnership
between the two nations, which continues to deepen in various
sectors, including defense, trade, and infrastructure. As both
countries face evolving security threats, this joint military
initiative serves to reinforce their commitment to
counter-terrorism efforts and safeguard mutual interests in the
region.
Moreover, Pakistan's role in facilitating security for CPEC
projects has become a critical issue in Sino-Pakistani relations.
With the increasing presence of Chinese investments and
infrastructure projects in Pakistan, maintaining peace and
stability along the CPEC route is paramount. The Warrior-8 exercise
is part of broader efforts to address these security concerns and
solidify the partnership between the two nations.
