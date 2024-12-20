China And Pakistan Hold Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China and Pakistan have successfully concluded three weeks of joint anti-terrorism exercises, "Warrior-8", Azernews reports.

As reported by Chinese media, over 300 military personnel from the Western Military District of the People's Liberation (PLA) participated in the drills. The exercises were designed to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation and enhance the operational capabilities of both nations' armed forces.

The training took place amid rising security concerns following recent on Chinese nationals in Pakistan. One of the most notable incidents was a suicide bombing in November near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, which tragically killed two Chinese citizens.

In response to the attack, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Pakistan to adopt stricter measures to ensure the safety of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as the protection of Chinese workers and projects operating within the country.

The Warrior-8 exercises underscore the growing military and security collaboration between China and Pakistan, particularly in light of ongoing security challenges. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project, has become a focal point for bilateral cooperation. However, it has also drawn attention from terrorist groups, particularly in the Balochistan region, where many CPEC-related projects are located.

The collaboration also reflects the strategic partnership between the two nations, which continues to deepen in various sectors, including defense, trade, and infrastructure. As both countries face evolving security threats, this joint military initiative serves to reinforce their commitment to counter-terrorism efforts and safeguard mutual interests in the region.

Moreover, Pakistan's role in facilitating security for CPEC projects has become a critical issue in Sino-Pakistani relations. With the increasing presence of Chinese investments and infrastructure projects in Pakistan, maintaining peace and stability along the CPEC route is paramount. The Warrior-8 exercise is part of broader efforts to address these security concerns and solidify the partnership between the two nations.