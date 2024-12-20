Germany Hands Over Another IRIS-T System To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Germany for providing Ukraine with an additional IRIS-T system.

Zelensky said this in an address , Ukrinform reports.

“I want to thank all the partners of our state who respond to Russian shelling with their readiness to provide more air defense systems, more weapons that can protect against terrorists. Now we have returned from Brussels with new agreements on air defense. Germany has also handed over an additional IRIS-T system - thank you,” Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President

He noted that Russian madness should not be perceived by the world as something commonplace -“everyday terror deserves more and more pressure on the terrorist.”

calls for delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T systems to Ukrain

“Russia must be held accountable, and even if they are led by a completely inadequate person, the Russian state must feel what reality is and how reality can punish international criminals by putting pressure on it. More sanctions against Russia are needed,” the President said.

As reported, the heads of government of Germany and Estonia discussed assistance to Ukraine during talks in Berlin on Friday.