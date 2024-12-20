European Commission Proposes To Suspend Visa Free Travel For Georgian Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The European Commission proposed on Friday to suspend visa free for officials from Georgia in response to what it described as violations occurred in the recent Georgian elections.

The EU Commission stated in a press release that the proposal means that Georgian diplomats, officials, and their families holding and official passports will need to obtain a visa for short stays in the EU. They will no longer benefit from special visa facilitation measures, such as reduced processing times and lower visa fees.

The EC added that this decision would not negatively affect communication between individuals, as Georgian citizens holding regular passports will continue to enjoy visa exemption when traveling to the EU for short stays.

It emphasized that the proposal "comes in response to the violent crackdown by Georgian authorities against peaceful protesters, politicians, and independent media, following the authoritiesآ' announcement on November 28 that they would not pursue negotiations with the EU until 2028."

Additionally, the new legislation passed by Georgia, which the EU deems to "undermine fundamental rights at the heart of EU values," contributed to the decision.

The proposal will be subject to a decision by the European Council, consisting of EU leaders. If approved, EU member states will be required to implement it.

The EU currently has a visa waiver system with 64 non-EU countries, allowing citizens of these countries to enter the Schengen Area for short stays without the need for a visa.

The visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Georgia entered into force in March 2011. (end)

