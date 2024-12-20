EPC Reference Design Powers High-Efficiency Solar Optimizers With Gan Fets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhancing Photovoltaic System Performance with Compact, Reliable, Cost-Effective GaN Technology

- Alex Lidow, CEO, and co-founder of EPC. EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC ), the world leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power devices, proudly announces the launch of the EPC9178 , the latest reference design for photovoltaic (PV) optimizers. Designed to deliver high reliability while addressing critical challenges in energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness through the reduction of passive components in solar energy systems, the EPC9178 demonstrates the transformative potential of GaN technology for renewable energy solutions.The EPC9178 reference design employs a back-to-back buck-boost converter topology, ensuring optimal energy harvesting for each solar panel, even under challenging conditions such as shading. This compact, high-performance solution bridges the gap between micro-inverters and string inverters, offering enhanced energy efficiency and compatibility with existing infrastructure.EPC9178 Key FeaturesThe EPC9178 combines cutting-edge GaN technology with an advanced, dedicated controller to deliver unmatched performance and reliability..Compact Design: High-frequency operation at 450 kHz minimizes the size of passive components, resulting in a lightweight and space-saving solution..High Efficiency: Achieves up to 98% peak efficiency, reducing power losses and improving thermal management..Advanced GaN Technology: Powered by 100 V-rated EPC2306 eGaN® FETs, the EPC9178 offers low on-resistance (3.8 mΩ) and reduced switching losses compared to silicon MOSFETs..Simplified Control: Integrated LM5177 controller from Texas Instruments reduces design complexity and component count..Versatile Output Settings: Operates across an input voltage range of 30 V to 60 V, with selectable output voltages of 30 V, 45 V, and 60 V."The EPC9178 delivers a compact, high-performance, and reliable design that enables cost-effective solar energy systems," said Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC.For more information about the EPC9178, visit products/evaluation-boards/epc9178 .Price and AvailabilityThe EPC9178 evaluation boards are priced at $480.00The EPC2306 is priced at $1.87/ea in 3Ku reels.Evaluation boards and devices are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key atAbout EPCEPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.Visit our web site: epc-co

