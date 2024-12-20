Badger Technologies Opens New Office And Jabil Center Of Robotics Excellence In Kentucky Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Badger Technologies opens new office and Jabil Center of Robotics Excellence in Kentucky

Badger Technologies , a product division of Jabil , has announced the grand opening of their new corporate office and Center of Robotics Excellence to accelerate the research, development and delivery of state-of-the-art robotics and retail automation solutions.

The 25,000-square-foot facility includes engineering and research and development labs to support more than 50 engineers; a robotics training and testing area; and a customer ideation center.

The new space will better enable Badger Technologies' strategic collaborations with technology companies, furthering the development of next-generation robotics solutions like computer vision, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robot operating systems, and connectivity.

Having design and engineering capabilities in-house allows the team to continuously improve current and future products, better serving the most innovative retail customers.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear attended the facility's ribbon-cutting ceremony and site tour on Dec. 4, where he was joined by Rafael Renno, SVP Global Business Units, Jabil, and President of Badger Technologies, and Emil Martinez, CEO of Badger Technologies.

Martinez says:“Badger Technologies is proud to call Kentucky home, where we have the privilege of employing some of the state's brightest talent as we work to build the industry's best automated retail solutions.

“This new facility will help us support rapid business growth, offer more high-quality job opportunities for our local community, and continue to propel advancements in robotics.”

Badger Technologies has deployed more than 750 multipurpose, autonomous robots at leading grocery, hardware, and home improvement retailers around the United States.

Managed by proprietary fleet management software, the robots provide out of stock, product detection, planogram compliance, and hazard detection solutions.