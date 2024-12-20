Accor Group Partners With Technotun To Bring Pullman To Armenia For The First Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has signed an agreement with Technotun, a major operator in Armenia

Pullman Residences Yerevan & Pullman Living Yerevan is set to open in 2027

Philippe Bone, Director of Development for Accor's New-East region, and Tigran Mnatsakanyan, Director of Technotun

- Philippe Bone, Director of Development for Accor's New East regionYEREVAN, ARMENIA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accor , a world-leading hospitality group, has signed an agreement with Technotun, a major real estate operator in Armenia, to bring the pioneering Pullman brand to the nation's capital city. The partnership agreement was signed between Philippe Bone, Director of Development for Accor's New-East region, and Tigran Mnatsakanyan, Director of Technotun, during the Yerevan International Hospitality Forum 2024.Located on the serene hills of Norki Ayginer, just moments from Yerevan's bustling centre, Pullman Residences Yerevan will offer a blended business and lifestyle experience. The complex is designed to cater to long-term residents, international professionals, and investors, combining world-class hotel services with the comforts of home.The Pullman Living complex with cater to long-term stays, combining the comforts of residential living with the seamless service of a premium hotel. Fully serviced by Pullman staff and adhering to Accor's renowned global standards, the Pullman Living complex will cater to those seeking medium- to long-term stays, particularly international professionals and Diaspora Armenians.“Partnering with Accor allows us to create a living experience of exceptional quality and service, offering residents a comprehensive range of tailored solutions. This in turn, sets a new cultural standard in Armenia, meeting international expectations and elevating the lifestyle market. Therefore, this collaboration is significant not only for our team but also for Armenia and the industry as a whole. Most importantly, the values and standards we prioritize align seamlessly with the approach of a global leader like Accor,” said Tigran Mnatsakanyan, Director of Technotun.Pullman operates over 150 hotels in 40+ countries, redefining premium hospitality for the modern global traveller. The brand is present in major cities worldwide, including Paris, Berlin, Miami, Dubai, and London - and now, Yerevan.“As a brand rooted in business, lifestyle, and social connection, Pullman is committed to redefining progress and creating spaces where professionals and visionaries can thrive,” said Philippe Bone, Director of Development for Accor's New East region.“This project represents an exciting opportunity to introduce Pullman's blended business and lifestyle concept to a dynamic new market, offering a purpose-driven and sustainable experience that reimagines the way people live, work, and connect.”The partnership between Accor and Technotun began in July with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. Now, the two companies are bringing their shared vision to life with a 20,000-square-metre complex, featuring 16,000 square metres of landscaped open spaces and public infrastructure designed to enhance wellbeing.The residential and long-stay accommodation complex will embody Pullman's forward-thinking ethos, with a design that aligns with modern demands for eco-conscious and active living. The complex will feature a No Car policy, landscaped open spaces, bike lanes, and electric vehicle charging stations, all promoting sustainability and healthier lifestyles. These elements highlight Pullman's commitment to conscious hospitality while fostering a strong sense of community.This collaboration marks a new chapter in Armenia's real estate and lifestyle landscape, offering a transformative living experience that seamlessly blends work, life, and leisure. Scheduled to open in 2027, Pullman Residences Yerevan and Pullman Living Yerevan promises to set a new benchmark for premium hospitality in the region, redefining the way people connect, live, and thrive.Pullman Yerevan's official website###ABOUT ACCORAccor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" accor

