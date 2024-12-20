Ukraine, Lithuania Sign Joint Statement Following Intergovernmental Consultations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Lithuania have signed a joint statement.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal following intergovernmental consultations with a Lithuanian delegation led by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, we held productive, very substantive talks with the Prime Minister and the Lithuanian delegation. Our agreements are stipulated in a joint statement, which will become an important document for the near future,” Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukraine's victory is a shared priority.

“We are grateful for the Lithuanian government's willingness to annually allocate 0.25% of the gross domestic product for the defense needs of Ukraine, which is enshrined in our bilateral security agreement,” the Prime Minister said.

He also noted that the total amount of assistance to Ukraine from Lithuania exceeds EUR 1.5 billion, which is equal to 2% of the country's GDP. Half of this amount is defense support.

As reported, a Lithuania delegation of ministers led by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas arrived in Kyiv on December 20.