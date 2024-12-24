Bulgaria Extends Ukrainian Refugee Support Program Until March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The caretaker of Bulgaria has extended until March 4, 2025 the state support scheme for the accommodation of Ukrainians who received temporary protection while fleeing the war.

That's according to The Sofia Glob , Ukrinform reports.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on December 23.

According to the government press service, since the launch of the program, it has been extended 13 times, not including Monday's decision.

The latest extension of the program, which expired on December 31, will now be valid until March 4, 2025.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a total of 3,398,551 Ukrainian citizens have crossed into Bulgaria, of whom 60,864 remain in the country.

Temporary protection has been granted to 197,580 Ukrainians, 5,961 of them have been accommodated through the state support scheme.

