Blockchain In Mining Strategic Intelligence Report 2024 With Focus On Supply Chain Management As The Main Use Case
Date
12/20/2024 10:01:09 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Blockchain in mining (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global blockchain software and services market will grow from $12 billion in 2023 to $291 billion in 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55%.
Blockchain applications are limited in mining but include supply chain management and tracking Scope 3 emissions.
The "Blockchain in Mining" thematic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the impact of blockchain in mining, including key players, challenges, and market size and growth forecasts. The report elucidates the growing importance of blockchain in the mining sector along with the progress made by the leading mining companies to adopt blockchain. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.
Supply chain management is the main use case in mining
The mining industry's supply chain is complex, and implementing blockchain-based platforms can enable the tracing of materials. With blockchain, mining companies can maintain digital records of the entire mineral value chain. Every attribute can be captured, and documents can be updated when the process demands an upgrade.
Mining companies can enhance their visibility and engender trust within the market, while sellers can share their digital register details. However, robust IT infrastructure and a high degree of digitalization are prerequisites to adopting blockchain. Small mining operations that rely on paper-based documentation will struggle to adopt blockchain.
Blockchain is not always appropriate
The capabilities and drawbacks of blockchain are not widely understood. A poll conducted by the analyst in 2024 revealed that just 24% of respondents fully understood the technology. Lack of understanding, coupled with the hype surrounding blockchain, can lead to misaligned expectations, resulting in blockchain adoption being driven by novelty without consideration for its appropriateness.
Mining companies must remember that blockchain is not always the optimal solution. Implementing blockchain can be complex, whereas a traditional database offers efficiency and simplicity and will suffice for many use cases.
To mitigate the risks of adopting blockchain, mining companies should use blockchain as a service (BaaS) to avoid the high upfront costs of developing blockchain solutions in-house.
Reasons to Buy
Discusses the challenges the mining industry faces and how blockchain can be used to help address them. Evaluates the impact of blockchain in the mining sector, including various use cases and case studies. Benchmarks leading blockchain vendors, and leading mining companies based on their adoption of blockchain.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Value Chain Mining Challenges The Impact of Blockchain on Mining Case Studies Market Size and Growth Forecasts Blockchain Timeline Signals M&A trends Company filing trends Companies Leading blockchain adopters in mining Leading blockchain vendors Specialist blockchain vendors in mining Sector Scorecard Mining sector scorecard Glossary
Companies Featured
Accenture Agnico Eagle Mines AKT Alchemy Alibaba Alphabet Alrosa Amazon AMD Anglo American AngloGold Ashanti Antofagasta Arbitrum ArcelorMittal Aura Axedras Barrick Gold BHP Bitcoin Bitcoin Lightning Network Boliden Broadcom Broadridge Chainlink Chainstack China Coal Energy China Molybdenum China Shenhua Energy Chronicled Cisco Citigroup Coal India Coinbase ConsenSys Contour Cosmos De Beers Dell Energy Web Ericsson Ethereum EVRAZ First Quantum Minerals Fnality Fortescue Metals Freeport-McMoRan Glencore Gold Fields Grupo Mexico GSBN Hindalco Industries HPE HSBC Huawei Hyperledger IBM Impala Platinum Infosys Intel Jiangxi Copper Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium JPMorgan Chase Juniper Networks Kaleido Kinross Gold Komgo Lenovo Mastercard Microsoft MineHub Minespider MOBI Moralis Newmont Nippon Steel Nokia Nornickel Northern Star NTT Data Nvidia Oracle Peer Ledger PharmaLedger Polkadot Polygon Polymath Network Polymetal International (now called Solidcore Resources) Polyus POSCO Powerledger QuikNode R3 RCS Global Rio Tinto Ripple RUSAL Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabian Mining Seagate Severstal Shaanxi Coal Industry Shandong Gold Mining Sibanye-Stillwater SK Hynix Societe Generale South32 Sumitomo Sumitomo Metal Mining Tata Consultancy Services Tata Steel Teck Resources Tencent Thales Tianqi Lithium Toshiba TradeWaltz tZero Vale Vedanta Visa Walmart Western Digital Wipro Yanzhou Coal Mining Zijin Mining
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109017042
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.