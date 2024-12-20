Structural Adhesives Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2021 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global structural adhesives is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global structural adhesives was estimated at $14.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $27.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Structural Adhesives Market by Substrate (Metal, Wood, Composite, Plastic, Others), Product Type (Solvent-based, Water-based, and Others), Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, and Others), and Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".Download sample pdf @Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Rise in investment in the building & construction sectors, surge in expenditure in aerospace, and growth in the automotive sector drive the growth of the global structural adhesives market. On the other hand, environmental and health concerns associated with the use of structural adhesives impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, sustainable structural adhesives and lightweight structural adhesives are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the future.Key Market Players-Ashland Global Holdings Inc.DuPontH.B. FullerHenkel Ag & Co. KGAAHuntsman Corporation (HUN)Lord CorporationScott Bader Co.Sika AGThe 3M CompanyUniseal Inc.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :The metal segment to dominate by 2030-By substrate, the metal segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Use of structural adhesives for bonding of metal substrates has numerous benefits such as strength, durability, reduces surface preparation technique before bonding, and improved aesthetic look as there is no need for welds or rivets. This drive the growth of the market. However, the composite segment is expected cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the fact that composite materials are widely used in marine, wind, building & construction, and transportation sectors.The water-based segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on product type, the water-based segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2020 and is projected to retain its dominance by 2030. The segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period. The key market trend is the adhesion of marine boards made up of mineral wool to plateworks in military ships that is carried out with the use of water-based structural adhesive. This propel the growth of the market.To Purchase this Premium Report:Asia-Pacific, followed by North America garnered the major share in 2020-Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The market across this regions is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. Structural adhesives possess various significant properties such as high bonding strength, chemical and thermal stability, uniform stress distribution, high load-bearing capacity, and others. In addition, the utilization of structural adhesives in sectors, such as electronics, automobiles, aerospace, building & construction, and others, is the major key market trend behind the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.Access Full Summary Report:Related Reports:Epoxy Adhesives Market :Plastic Adhesives Market :Elastic Adhesives and Sealants Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

