Lithuania Ready To Invest In Ukraine's Palianytsia Missile-Drone Production

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram following intergovernmental consultations with a Lithuanian delegation led by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, Ukrinform reports.

"We held intergovernmental consultations with our Lithuanian colleagues. The strategic partnership between Ukraine and Lithuania is vital for Europe, and today we have taken significant steps to strengthen this partnership. We discussed key issues related to our further joint work, particularly strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. We highly appreciate Lithuania's comprehensive assistance. We thank Lithuania and all our partners for their readiness to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry. In particular, Lithuania announced its readiness to invest in the production of the Palianytsia missile-drone, which is part of our long-range capabilities program," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine's recovery was also discussed during the consultations, Shmyhal said.

"We are grateful for Lithuania's transfer of equipment from the decommissioned Ignalina NPP and Vilnius TPP. We hope for further cooperation in this area," he said.

Additionally, the discussions covered strengthening trade and economic ties, Ukraine's EU and NATO membership aspirations, increased sanctions against Russia, and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"We call on our European partners to develop a mechanism allowing Ukraine to receive funds not only from the profits of frozen Russian assets but also the assets themselves. The aggressor must pay. This is fair," Shmyhal said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on December 10 that the Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missile had entered mass production, the Peklo missile drone had successfully passed its first combat deployment, and the new Ruta missile was undergoing successful trials.