Redneck Blinds Shares The Joy Of The Holiday Season With The Convoy Of Hope Charity Giveaway

Enter for your chance to win your share of over $25,000 in prizes and raise money for Convoy of Hope

LAMAR, Mo., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redneck® Outdoors, the leader in hunting blinds and accessories is generously giving away over $25,000 in prizes to five lucky winners to help support Convoy of Hope.

As part of there community commitment, Redneck Charities will donate $1 per entry up to $25,000 to support Convoy of Hope - a nonprofit humanitarian organization that aims to serve impoverished, hungry, and hurting people worldwide.

In addition, while no donation is required to enter the giveaway, Redneck Charities will also MATCH individual donations to Convoy of hope up to a total of $25,000, for a total donation of up to $50,000.

If you would like to donate, that will be matched by Redneck Charities simply click here . Or visit .

"Convoy of Hope offers help and hope to communities around the world," stated Danny Little, CEO of Redneck Outdoors. "We have worked with them in the past and have witnessed firsthand the amazing work they do and want to help in any way we can."

There is no purchase or donation required to enter.

To enter the Convoy of Hope giveaway visit .

Giveaway Prizes Include:



Grand Prize winner will receive a Big Country Platinum 360° 6X7, Box Blind, loaded with accessories and one Redneck Freedom Hydraulic Trailer, including free shipping within the contiguous United States. One Grand Prize shall be awarded. Total Retail Value of Grand Prize is $12,000.00

2nd Prize will receive a Redneck E-Gift Card valued at $5,000.00

receive a Redneck E-Gift Card valued at $4,000.00

Prize will receive a Redneck E-Gift Card valued at $2,000.00 5th

Prize will receive a Redneck E-Gift Card valued at $2,000.00

For more information about the Convoy of Hope Charity Give Away and for complete rules, visit .

About Redneck Outdoor Products:

Redneck Blinds are engineered and manufactured in Lamar, Missouri, by the dedicated staff of Redneck Outdoor Products, Inc./ Redneck's entire team of professionals has one common goal in mind when building a hunting blind: Quality that leads to customer satisfaction. If it has the Redneck Outdoor Products name on it, it will be the best. Redneck Blinds is a division of Redneck Outdoor Products, Inc.

Contact: Jeff Bergmann

715.442.2078

[email protected]

SOURCE Redneck Blinds

