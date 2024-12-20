OIC Welcomes UN Resolution On Israeli Occupation Palestinian Aid Commitments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Friday the UN General Assembly (UNGA) demanding an opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Israeli commitments regarding the activities and presence of UN and other international organizations as well as countries for Palestinains.

In a press statement, the bloc commended the efforts of Norway and all countries that supported the draft resolution.

All Israeli occupation plans and measures, including legislations affecting the presence and activities as well as immunity of the UN and its bodies, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as other international organizations and third countries in the occupied Palestinian territories (OPT), constitute a violation of the UN Charter and its relevant resolutions, according to the statement.

Such moves prevent Palestinian people from main aid and aggravate humanitarian crisis facing them, it stated.

The OIC further welcomed the resolution adopted by the UNGA on the permanent sovereignty of Palestinians over the OPT, including Jerusalem, and Arabs over occupied Golan Heights to exploit their natural resources, it noted.

The bloc called on all countries and international organizations, including the UN and its agencies, to necessarily work on ending the Israeli occupation and enabling Palestinians to practice their legitimate rights: self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian statehood on June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, it pointe out.

The Norwegian-drafted adopted by the 193-member with 137 votes in favor on Thursday asked for an ICJ opinion regarding compelling Israeli occupation to facilitate offering aid to Palestinians. (end)

