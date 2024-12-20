Prytime Medical Announces Key Prolonged REBOA Advancements To Treat Maternal Hemorrhage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOERNE, Texas, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prytime Medical, The REBOA CompanyTM, is proud to announce significant strides made in 2024 to improve maternal care. These accomplishments underscore the company's unwavering commitment to ensuring that no mother should bleed to death. Key highlights include:

Empowering Women with High-Risk Pregnancies

Jess Barnhart, Obstetric Hemorrhage survivor and pREBOA-PRO patient, with her son Quin.

Continue Reading

After years of hoping for a fourth child, Jessica Barnhart's pregnancy took a dangerous turn with a c-section scar ectopic pregnancy and placenta accreta spectrum (PAS). Facing life-threatening risks, Jess found hope with Dr. Robert Cohen of Medical City Dallas, who provided a clear care plan that included the pREBOA-PROTM

catheter. Despite the challenges, including the potential for life-threatening hemorrhage, Jess chose Dr. Cohen's team. Following a complex delivery supported by extended aortic occlusion times and central aortic pressure monitoring technology, Jess had dramatically reduced hemorrhage, and she and her baby Quin survived. Today, Quin is a healthy toddler, and Jess credits Dr. Cohen's care and innovative treatment with saving her life and keeping her family whole.

In an effort to raise awareness and improve patient outcomes, Prytime Medical continues to partner with survivors like Jess Barnhart to share and amplify their stories. These personal experiences help inform and inspire others facing high-risk pregnancies, particularly those with PAS conditions.

To read more survivor stories, visit .

Replacing Opinion with Data: 54 Obstetric Hemorrhage Cases in 2024

In 2024, 54 mothers with Placenta Accreta Spectrum (PAS)-related conditions have benefited from Prytime Medical's pREBOA-PROTM

catheter, marking a significant increase in the use of the pREBOA-PROTM

catheter for obstetric hemorrhage management since 20231. These cases, including procedures at Medical City Dallas and several additional planned cases, demonstrate the expanding role of REBOA in addressing complex obstetric emergencies.

Dr. Robert Cohen (Medical City Dallas): "As the need for pREBOA-PROTM

in PAS cases continues to grow, the ability to pause bleeding & stabilize my patients is proving to be a critical tool in saving lives and improving maternal outcomes."

Expansion of Clinical Collaboration: New Partnerships with Leading Hospitals

Prytime Medical has expanded its reach in 2024 by partnering with two new leading hospitals to integrate prolonged safe hemorrhage control into the management of obstetric hemorrhage and PAS. These collaborations are pivotal in advancing the role of REBOA in maternal care, allowing more healthcare providers to implement advanced hemorrhage control techniques.

Dr. Mehmet Genc (UF Shands): "Prolonged REBOA has transformed the way we approach high-risk pregnancies. It's become an essential part of our strategy for managing life-threatening obstetric hemorrhage, and we see tremendous potential for its future use."

Research Contributions: New Publications on Prolonged REBOA & Obstetric Hemorrhage

Dr. Robert Cohen and his team at Medical City Dallas have contributed three significant publications in 2024, further validating the clinical benefits of prolonged REBOA in obstetric hemorrhage. These papers, focusing on the application of prolonged REBOA in obstetrics, add to the growing body of evidence supporting its ability to improve maternal outcomes in severe hemorrhage scenarios.

Peer-to-Peer Collaboration: Multicenter Calls on Obstetric Hemorrhage

This year, Prytime Medical facilitated four peer-to-peer multicenter calls where clinicians from around the world shared their experiences with prolonged REBOA in obstetric hemorrhage cases. These collaborative events serve as a valuable platform for best practices, new techniques, and the evolving role of prolonged REBOA in managing obstetric emergencies.

For more information about the quarterly Obstetric Hemorrhage Multicenter Call, visit .

National Conference Engagement: Sponsorship & Attendance at Major OB Conferences

Prytime Medical sponsored and attended two leading national obstetric conferences in 2024. These conferences facilitated discussions on the latest technologies and treatment approaches in obstetrics, including the use of prolonged REBOA in hemorrhage management. These events highlight Prytime Medical's dedication to advancing medical education and providing clinicians with up-to-date resources.

Commitment to Clinical Excellence: Prolonged REBOA Training for Obstetric Applications

Prytime Medical has conducted hands-on prolonged REBOA training sessions at prestigious academic centers like NYU Langone, UF Shands, and OhioHealth Riverside. These sessions aim to equip obstetric teams with the skills necessary to manage severe hemorrhage cases, ultimately improving preparedness and clinical outcomes.

"We are deeply committed to advancing care for obstetric hemorrhage patients," said Heather Salinas, Women's Health Program Manager at Prytime Medical. "Through education, collaboration, and rigorous research, we envision prolonged REBOA becoming the standard of care in obstetric hemorrhage management."

For more information about Prytime Medical's prolonged REBOA initiatives, including in Obstetric Hemorrhage, visit .

About Prytime Medical

Prytime Medical is dedicated to enhancing clinical outcomes for hemorrhagic patients by helping hospitals establish successful prolonged REBOA programs. The pREBOA-PROTM catheter is a device used in trauma & obstetric hemorrhage to control bleeding, stabilize patients, and provide time for further treatment.

Contact:

Nicole Calvert

Marketing Manager

210-340-0116

[email protected]



SOURCE Prytime Medical

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED