Industrial Leaders Meet Manesar DCP Over Mounting Security Issues In Gurugram

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gurugram, Dec 20 (KNN) A delegation from the Gurugram Industrial Association (GIA) met with Deputy Commissioner of Deepak Kumar of Manesar to discuss mounting security concerns in the industrial area.

During the meeting, GIA President JN Mangala highlighted the recurring incidents of theft in Manesar, particularly in Sector 8, noting that no have been made in these cases.

Mangala expressed concern over the local police station's practice of merely issuing complaint receipts rather than filing formal First Information Reports (FIRs).

The delegation emphasised the need for enhanced security measures, particularly for employees working night shifts, with special attention to the safety of women workers commuting home after dark.

They urged the police to strengthen overall law and order in the Manesar region to address these concerns.

DCP Kumar gave the delegation a patient hearing and promised to address the issues raised.

The meeting was attended by several GIA officials, including General Secretary Sumit Rao, Executive Members Mukul Gupta, KS Bhadana, Vidha Sagar, Sumit Mangala, Sachin Singhal, Ajay, and Ranjit Raghav.

(KNN Bureau)