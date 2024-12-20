Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Eyeing The Seizure Treatment Market With Successful EPIL-A21-1 Animal Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Epilepsy affects one in every 26 people globally, with as many as one million ED visits, 280 hospital admissions, average hospital stays of 3.6 days, and an aggregate hospital cost of approximately $2.5 billion annually

With its severity, prevalence, and overall cost implications, Lexaria is looking to offer an alternative option with its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-CBD

Its recent animal seizure study, EPIL-A21-1, showed DehydraTECH-CBD to be equally or even more effective at lower doses than Epidiolex, one of the world's leading anti-seizure medications and the world's only commercially approved CBD-powered anti-seizure drug Lexaria looks to build on the findings so far to establish a better understanding of DehydraTECH-CBD for the potential treatment of seizures, a market projected to be valued at $16.6 billion by 2031

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological condition globally, affecting one in every 26 people. About 48 out of every 100,000 people are diagnosed with the condition every year, and as of 2019, it affected approximately 50 million people ( ). With the condition leading to as many as one million emergency department (“ED”) visits and over 280,000 hospital admissions, it attracts average hospital stays of 3.6 days for the patients, with an aggregate hospital cost totaling approximately $2.5 billion annually ( ).

Given the severity, prevalence, and overall cost implications associated with this condition, there is a dire need for treatment options that are not only effective but also affordable. Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, seeks to meet that need with...

