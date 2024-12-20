Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Pivotal Milestones Concerning Dehydratech(TM) Technology, Including IND Application Plans

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) enhances drug bioavailability, making it useful for a wide range of product formats, including pharmaceuticals, neutraceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and over-the-counter pills, capsules, tablets, and oral suspensions

The company is currently exploring the potential benefits of DehydraTECH related to several molecules including, purified nicotine, CBD, antiviral drugs, human hormones, and PDE5 inhibitors

Lexaria recently announced the completion of its animal study DIAB-A22-1 with at least three positive outcomes using DehydraTECH-CBD

California-based InClin, Inc. has been awarded the contract for clinical research organization services for the expected upcoming FDA-registered, U.S. Phase 1b IND hypertension study, HYPER-H23-1 Four new patents have been added to Lexaria's portfolio, bringing the total to 32 granted patents and more pending worldwide

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is improving how active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules through its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. DehydraTECH can be used with a wide range of product formats, including pharmaceuticals, neutraceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and over-the-counter pills, capsules, tablets, and oral suspensions.

Lexaria is focusing its ongoing research and development efforts on advancing product candidates across several key segments, including nicotine replacement, cannabidiol (“CBD”) for...

