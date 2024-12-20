Rising Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders: Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cerebrospinal Fluid CSF Devices Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Close Illumination On Cerebrospinal Fluid CSF Devices Market Growth And Projections

The cerebrospinal fluid management csf devices market has consistently been growing. It is expected to escalate from $1.1 billion in 2023 to $1.16 billion in 2024, signalling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%. Increasing neurological disorder occurrences, an aging population, heightened public awareness and education, government initiatives and funding, and rising healthcare expenditures are believed to be major contributors to this growth.

In the forthcoming years, this market is expected to witness a marginal growth and is projected to rise to $1.22 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.4%. Factors such as an increasing geriatric population, development of global healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness, screening programs, burgeoning applications, emerging markets and untapped regions promise to fuel this growth. Continued technological innovations, advancements in technology, and a greater emphasis on diagnosis rates are the major trends expected in the forecast period.

Decoding the Major Catalysts for CSF Devices Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to drive the growth of the cerebrospinal fluid CSF devices market. Neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia are technically defined as conditions that impact the brain as well as the nerves located throughout the human body and the spinal cord. CSF devices aid in diagnosing, monitoring, and treating neurological disorders, thereby improving the quality of life for patients. According to the 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report by the Alzheimer's Association, a US-based non-profit organization, Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost the nation around $345 billion in 2023, and these costs could rise to nearly $1 trillion by 2050. Hence, the escalating threat of neurological health issues will propel the market for CSF devices in the coming years.

Key Players In The Arena: Spotlight On Recent Advancements

Leading companies in the cerebrospinal fluid management csf devices and equipment market include Biometrix Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Delta Surgical Limited, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Olympus Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Terumo Corporation, and Mindray Medical International Limited among others. These key players continually focus on new and improved technologies, advancing the industry's market prospects.

Technological Innovations: Boon for CSF Device Market

Innovative and improved sensor technology is a leading trend in the cerebrospinal fluid device market. This is likely to provide the required impetus needed to enhance the growth rate while simultaneously improving the quality of diagnosis. The complex process of treating Hydrocephalus, a condition characterized by excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulation near the brain, requires high precision devices to improve the success and quality rate of shunt treatments. Advances in technology have led to the exploration and development of new sensors and telemetry devices. A groundbreaking sensor developed by the Rogers research group at Northwestern University, Illinois is expected to significantly reduce malfunctions and the number of brain surgeries required. This sensor, which uses body temperature readings to provide data about cerebrospinal fluid leakage, is indeed a major stride forward in the market.

Breaking Down The Market: Key Segments

The analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid management devices market includes the following segmentations -

1 By Type: CSF Shunts, CSF Drainage Systems

2 By Age group: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

3 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers

The CSF Drainage Systems are further sub-segmented into the Ventricular Drainage System and Lumbar Drainage System.

Regional Insights: North America and Asia-Pacific Lead the Market

North America dominated the global cerebrospinal fluid CSF management devices and equipment market in 2023, with the Asia-Pacific region coming a close second. The report covers these regions, as well Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

