Red Lorry Film Festival Unveils Exciting Lineup For Season 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) The Red Lorry Festival has revealed its lineup for the second edition.

After a successful inaugural edition in Mumbai last year, the festival will return to the city for its sophomore year while also expanding to Hyderabad. The event will take place in both cities from March 21 to 23, 2025. The Hyderabad chapter will be titled Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse.

The festival boasts a diverse lineup of 120 acclaimed titles spanning various genres and languages. Among the standout films is the Canadian absurdist comedy-drama "Universal Language, "which was recently shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. Another highlight is "Hollywoodgate," a documentary shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category. Directed by Ibrahim Nash'at, the film explores the rise of the Taliban in post-2021 Kabul following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Other notable titles include "This Time Next Year," an English rom-com drama; "To Die Alone," an LGBTQ+ story of love and isolation that won the Audience Award at SF Indie Fest 2024; and "Failure!, a Mexican-American crime comedy, as per a statement from BookMyShow.

The festival will also showcase "Mom," a psychological horror that follows a mother confronting her dark, buried past in a gripping and suspenseful narrative. In contrast, "When The Light Breaks", the opening film of the Un Certain Regard selection at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, portrays a long summer day in Iceland, spanning from one sunset to the next. It tells the story of Una, a young art student, as she experiences love, friendship, sorrow, and beauty.

In a statement, Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow, said,“For our second edition, we've curated a powerful lineup of films that push the boundaries of storytelling, exploring themes of love, loss, identity, and survival. As we expand to Hyderabad and continue to receive love in Mumbai, our goal is to create unforgettable cinematic experiences that showcase the transformative power of storytelling. We remain committed to connecting audiences with the magic of cinema in its most impactful form.”

This year, the festival introduces the Competition Segment, a new initiative aimed at recognizing and celebrating outstanding talent and artistry in filmmaking. The segment will honour achievements in two key categories: The Front Runners (Best Film) and Fresh Frames (Best Debut Film).