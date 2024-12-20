Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Crown Prince On 1St Anni. Of Taking Helm Of Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber has received a message of congratulations from His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's taking the helm of power.

His Highness the Crown Prince, in the message, expressed heartfelt sentiments on the occasion, wishing His Highness the Amir to be graced by His Almighty to remain "leader and father of our dear homeland and the faithful people of Kuwait."

His Highness the Crown Prince lauded the development and civil accomplishments made in various spheres "in your blessed era .. so our beloved Kuwait may press ahead with steady steps toward building a prosperous future where more development and prosperity may be attained."

He renewed allegiance to His Highness the Amir, pledging to be in the forefronts for accomplishing the tasks faithfully for service of "our giving homeland and pride of its generous people."

Reciprocating, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal addressed a message to His Highness the Crown Prince, expressing deep appreciation for the good and fraternal sentiments," invoking His Almighty to preserve the dear homeland and grace it with lasting security, safety and prosperity. (end)

