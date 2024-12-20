AIIMS Delhi, Blockchain For Impact To Advance Biomedical Innovation In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Friday announced a collaboration with Blockchain For Impact (BFI) to enhance biomedical research and innovation in the public sector.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two organisations, BFI will support a project exploring genetic and epigenetic factors to identify potential marks for recurrent urinary tract infections.

Recurrent urinary tract infections (rUTI) represent a major healthcare and economic burden with a significant impact on patient's morbidity and quality of life.

The project, led by Dr. Sarita Mohapatra, Additional Professor, Department of Microbiology at AIIMS Delhi is funded under the BFI-BIOME Medical INI Grant Programme, which supports Medical Institutes of National Importance (INIs) through the Blockchain For Impact Biomedical Virtual Network (BFI-BIOME).

This network, created by BFI, aims to foster multisectoral collaboration, support upstream and deep science research, and drive innovation to strengthen biomedical research in India.

AIIMS Delhi is home to 25 clinical departments and four super-specialty centers. Its research initiatives have made significant contributions to combating infectious diseases such as leprosy, malaria, and tuberculosis, as well as non-communicable diseases like diabetes, and more.

The partnership with AIIMS Delhi aligns perfectly with BFI's mission to accelerate transformative healthcare solutions through cutting-edge biomedical innovation.

"At AIIMS New Delhi, we are committed to advancing healthcare innovation through cutting-edge research and technology. The support from the BFI-BIOME Medical INI Grant Programme enables us to explore new frontiers in medical science, empowering our faculty and researchers to make transformative contributions to global healthcare," said Dr. M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi.

“The BFI-BIOME initiative represents a paradigm shift by fostering collaboration between leading biomedical researchers, clinicians, and innovators to pioneer the next generation of health interventions. Partnering with AIIMS Delhi is a step in the right direction for us. It reinforces our commitment to strengthening the healthcare ecosystem in India,” added Sandeep Nailwal, the visionary founder of BFI.

This partnership between AIIMS Delhi with BFI marks a pivotal milestone in the BFI-BIOME Network Programme's ongoing efforts to advance biomedical research and innovation in India.

By fostering innovation and equitable access, BFI aims to create a transformative healthcare ecosystem that addresses the nation's most pressing medical challenges.