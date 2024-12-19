Revolutionizing Precision And Flexibility In Automated Container Labeling Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Revolutionizing precision and flexibility in automated container labeling GREIF-VELOX , the specialist in packaging machinery, proudly presents the VeloFlexLabeler, an innovative and fully automated labeling solution. Developed in collaboration with Moin Robotics, a robotics and automation expert and Bluhm Systeme, a leader in printing and labeling technologies – both based in Germany, the labeler offers precise and flexible labeling for all types of containers, making it particularly suited for full-line systems.

The VeloFlexLabeler enables seamless labeling for a wide variety of containers, regardless of their shape or surface cleanliness. It combines standardized label application with customizable options, such as product details or batch information, and ensures consistent, reliable, and secure labeling.

High precision, flexibility, and automation

This compact robotic labeling system is capable of serving multiple production lines simultaneously. Labels are applied independently, with the placement and orientation customizable to specific requirements. Its flexible robotic arm ensures precise labeling of containers in various sizes and shapes, including jerrycans, drums, and IBCs.

With its high degree of automation, the VeloFlexLabeler significantly reduces the manual workload, saves valuable employee resources, increases efficiency, and minimizes errors. Redundancy-enabled printing systems further enhance operational reliability by ensuring no label is missed.

Versatile application in the chemical, food, and logistics industries

The VeloFlexLabeler is particularly well-suited for the chemical, food, and logistics industries. Its compact design allows seamless integration into existing systems. In addition to standard labelers, the system can also apply tamper-proof seals or static instructions. Its adaptability to various label sizes and positions makes it an extremely versatile solution.

The VeloFlexLabeler by GREIF-VELOX offers a state-of-the-art solution that boosts production efficiency, enhances flexibility, and ensures greater safety, all while empowering companies to optimize production costs more effectively and dependably.