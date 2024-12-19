Parliament Adopts Law On Compensation For Destroyed Housing In TOT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole the draft law No. 11161, which simplifies the procedure for awarding compensation for destroyed or damaged property located in the territories of active hostilities or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

This was announced in Telegram by MP from the Voice parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrinform reports.

The decision was voted for by 292 MPs.

The document should facilitate the procedure for obtaining compensation for destroyed or damaged for IDPs who have moved from the territories included in the list of territories where hostilities are taking place or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

Rada adopts law onfor IDPs for destroyed housing

For this purpose, damaged real estate in the above-mentioned territories is equated to destroyed real estate due to the inability to record the damage and ensure compensation.

As reported, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine expects that the redistributed UAH 15 billion for compensation for damaged and destroyed housing for IDPs will be available for booking in January 2025.