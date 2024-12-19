Rosa Mcallister Writes A Heartwarming Collection Of Children's Wisdom In 'Keiki Mantras'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating the sweet, silly, and sparkling words of kids.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Keiki Mantras ,” a delightful new by author Rosa McAllister, captures the sparkling wisdom and infectious joy that children bring to the world. Born from the quiet moments of the pandemic, this book is a loving tribute to the little gems of wisdom shared by McAllister's grandkids-Ethan and Olivia-and other children in their circle. It celebrates the humor, insight, and pure heart that kids so naturally express.As McAllister explains, the project began as a way to keep her“grandluvs” entertained during virtual schooling. As a“dreamer, teacher, and tutu (grandmother),” she had already been collecting funny, sweet, and often profound things children say for years. When the pandemic offered extra time together, McAllister gathered her grandkids, sifted through their best quotes, and collaborated with friends to add more. The result was a heartwarming collection of“Keiki Mantras”-short, sweet pearls of wisdom from the minds of the young.McAllister, a non-profit advocate and community leader on Maui, was encouraged by friends and readers to share these joyful moments more widely. With the help of her nonprofit organization, McAllister published“Keiki Mantras,” a book that's both a family keepsake and a delightful read for all ages. Featuring McAllister's hand-drawn font and the children's artwork, the book appeals with charm and wit.Now, with readings at local libraries, bookstores, and the upcoming Los Angeles Book Fair, McAllister hopes her work will inspire laughter, reflection, and a renewed appreciation for the simple, sparkly wisdom of children, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

