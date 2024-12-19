عربي


Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Regional Care Data Breach


12/19/2024 5:15:55 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- health insurance third-party administrator (“TPA”), Regional Care, Inc. (“Regional Care”), recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity incident that impacted the personal information of 225,728 people. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Regional Care related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Regional Care, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Regional Care that states that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at ... , or fill out our contact form at .

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

CONTACT Patrick Donathen
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL ...
WEB lynchcarpenter.com

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

