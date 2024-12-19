'J&K's Security Roadmap For 2025': HM Chairs Security Meet In Delhi

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top officers of the Army, paramilitary forces, J&K administration, intelligence agencies and the of Home Affairs (MHA) attended the meeting.

This was Shah's first meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory after the recent assembly elections that brought to power a National Conference government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two UTs in 2019, law and order in Jammu and Kashmir comes under the central government.

The Union home minister had a detailed discussion on the security roadmap for 2025, the sources said.

Addressing the meeting, the Union Home Minister said that in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism, we will achieve the goal of 'Terror Free Jammu and Kashmir' at the earliest and all resources will be made available for this. He said that the Modi Government, with the joint efforts of all security forces, is committed to establish complete dominance over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.



Amit Shah said that the unprecedented participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections shows that they have full faith in the democracy of the country. He appreciated efforts of the security agencies for a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organizations.

“Due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, the ecosystem of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has almost ended. He directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said, emphasizing on the implementation of Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan in mission mode.

Sporadic terror incidents have been continuing in Jammu and Kashmir. On October 20, seven people were killed in a terror attack in central Kashmir. Before that, there were attacks on outsiders working in the Valley.

Shah's meeting is expected to take note of the recent terror incidents and the possible steps to be taken on how to stop such attacks in the coming days, the sources added.

According to official data, 142 terrorists were killed in J&K in 2019 and the number is around 45 so far this year.

Fifty civilians were killed in 2019 in the UT, while the figure stood at 14 by the first week of November this year.

