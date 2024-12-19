(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator Launches Compact RV-Marine-Offgrid Refrigerator-Freezer for Adventurous Lifestyles

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces its latest innovation, the Compact RV-Marine-Offgrid Refrigerator-Freezer (RF 1216), a versatile cooling solution designed to meet the needs of those who live life on the move. This compact and efficient appliance is ideal for RVs, marine environments, and off-grid living, combining cutting-edge functionality with energy-saving performance.

The RF 1216 offers a total capacity of 1.61 cubic feet, with 1.4 cubic feet dedicated to refrigeration and 0.21 cubic feet for freezing. Designed for ultimate adaptability, the unit features a convertible function that allows users to switch between refrigerator and freezer modes seamlessly. With a wide temperature range of 41°F to 59°F, it ensures optimal storage conditions for a variety of food and beverages.

This refrigerator-freezer is powered by dual energy sources, operating on both 12V and 110V, making it suitable for mobile and stationary setups alike. Its energy-efficient design consumes only 40 watts, allowing for extended use in off-grid scenarios. The RF 1216 also offers three cooling modes-ECO, Fast Cooling, and Max-providing flexibility to cater to various needs.

Compact in size, the RF 1216 measures 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 inches, making it a perfect fit for small spaces where efficiency is essential. With a noise level of only 42 dBA, it ensures quiet operation, making it ideal for use in shared or confined areas. Backed by a one-year parts and labor warranty and an extended two-year warranty on the compressor, the RF 1216 guarantees reliable performance and peace of mind.

To ensure consistent operation, the RF 1216 is powered by an adapter (sold separately) that converts AC power (110V-240V) to 14.5V DC, providing stable and dependable performance wherever it's needed.

The Equator Compact RV-Marine-Offgrid Refrigerator-Freezer is now available, starting at $1,249. For more information or to purchase this innovative appliance, visit or authorized retailers.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a pioneer in developing space-saving, energy-efficient, and innovative home appliance solutions. Dedicated to improving the lives of its customers, Equator continues to lead the industry with products designed for modern living.



