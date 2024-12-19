Consumer Defense Law Group Stops Trustee Sale For Successor Of Inheritance And Secures Modified Assumption Of Loan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LANCASTER, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barbara Warren, the successor in interest to the Estate of Paul Hutcherson, faced the potential loss of her inherited family home located at 44122 47th St W, Lancaster, CA 93536, due to foreclosure complications. After her late family member's home fell into default, she was not recognized as the borrower by the lender, a common hurdle for heirs dealing with insufficient documentation before the original owner's death.



The home, subject to a Trustee Sale while Barbara awaited her probate hearing, had its first Notice of Default filed on March 29, 2024. Despite these challenges, Barbara sought assistance from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates on June 22, 2024, whom submitted a complete file just four days later on June 26, 2024.



The Nonprofit Alliance successfully postponed the Trustee Sale scheduled for July 3, 2024, pushing it to August 9, 2024, while working to protect Barbara's interest. However, after a denial by the loans Servicer on July 29, 2024, Barbara was referred to the Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG) on August 7, 2024. By August 28, 2024, CDLG had filed a lawsuit against the Servicer as well as the Owner of loan as a co-defendant (Case #24AVCV01060 in Antonovich Superior Court) to halt the foreclosure proceedings and ensure Barbara's rights as the successor were recognized.



After months of legal advocacy, a settlement was reached on November 22, 2024. The settlement included a full loan assumption and a successful loan modification , securing Barbara's ownership of her family home and ensuring its long-term affordability.



The Consumer Defense Law Group's efforts demonstrate their commitment to protecting the rights of successors facing foreclosure due to probate delays, legal misrepresentation, or lender pushback. If you are a successor in interest facing similar challenges, CDLG and their allied organizations can help defend your homeownership rights.



