Mayman Aerospace Granted FAA Certifications For RAZOR P100 VTOL Aircraft

Founder & CEO David Mayman, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and Team Mayman Aerospace

The Jet Turbine powered RAZOR P100 will be the fastest, smallest, most powerful autonomous VTOL aircraft in its class.

- David Mayman, Founder & CEO

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mayman Aerospace , a pioneer in vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL ) technology, announced today that it has secured Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Special Airworthiness Certificates (Experimental Class) for two of its Unmanned Aerial System aircraft: the RAZOR TBX and RAZOR P100 .

The two certifications, both granted in a single day, mark a significant milestone in Mayman Aerospace's development of dual-use VTOL aerospace platforms, positioning the company at the forefront of next-generation aerospace technology. The achievement was celebrated at the company's R&D/Fabrication facility in Long Beach, where Mayor Rex Richardson joined the Mayman Aerospace engineering team to commemorate the occasion.

"These FAA certifications validate our commitment to developing safe, reliable ultra highspeed VTOL aircraft that meet the highest regulatory standards," said David Mayman the company's Founder and CEO. "This achievement opens new possibilities for both commercial and government applications."

The RAZOR TBX has already demonstrated its advanced capabilities through numerous successful autonomous operations at a Department of Defense airbase, marking a crucial milestone in the platform's development. Building on this success, the company announced plans to expand its testing program for the P100 model, which will help further validate the system's capabilities and performance in various operational scenarios.

“Companies such as Mayman Aerospace are the future of our civil and national aviation industries,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.“We are thrilled to have them as part of our prestigious Long Beach community of innovative aerospace and technology pioneers."

The RAZOR family of aircraft are designed to deliver exceptional versatility and efficiency, incorporating advanced VTOL technology that enables operations in diverse environments without the need for traditional runway infrastructure.

About Mayman Aerospace

Mayman Aerospace is a leading developer of advanced VTOL aerospace systems, committed to revolutionizing aerial mobility through innovative design and engineering. Based in Long Beach, California, the company continues to push the boundaries of aerospace technology with its dual-use platform solutions.

