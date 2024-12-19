From Pencil, Paper, Passion To Pool: Celebrating 20 Years Of The Bone Pool's Journey From Inspiration To Icon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gidget and Montgomery Playing in the Bone Pool

Raymond Palmer from One Dog One Bone on the set of Animal Cribs with Host Antonio Ballatore.

Pet Age Magazine Pinnacle Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In August 2005, Raymond Palmer introduced the Bone Pool , a revolutionary product designed to provide dogs with a safe and durable place to cool off and play. Now, as the Bone Pool approaches its 20th anniversary in 2025, its legacy is one of innovation, quality, and unwavering connection to pets and their owners worldwide.The Story Behind the Bone PoolThe inspiration for the Bone Pool came from a personal place. Designed for Raymond Palmer's two rescue dogs, Montgomery and Gidget, the Bone Pool reflects his love and dedication to his pets. Montgomery, an Akita-Chow mix, and Gidget, a Collie-Shar Pei mix, inspired this creation. Traditional kiddie pools fell short, often cracking under pressure or failing to provide the comfort and safety that Montgomery and Gidget deserved. Determined to create something better, Raymond turned to pencil and paper, drafting the early designs that would eventually become the Bone Pool.Initial prototypes were crafted from ABS plastic, but these revealed flaws, including cracking under stress. This challenge pushed Raymond to innovate further, leading him to High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (HMWPE), a material known for its exceptional durability. By upgrading the material thickness and incorporating a brass garden hose cap and drain, the Bone Pool emerged as a superior solution-a product designed to last for years and provide the best cooling and play experience for dogs.A Global ImpactWhat began as a personal project has grown into a global phenomenon. Today, Bone Pools are beloved by pet owners and have become a staple in commercial and institutional settings. They can be found in:Daycare Pet Resorts: Providing long-lasting playtime options for dogs around the globe.Zoos and Animal Sanctuaries: Supporting exotic animals in staying cool and comfortable.Dog Parks: Offering a reliable and fun experience for canine visitors.Police Canine Units and Military: Assisting in heat stroke prevention and recovery for working dogs and personnel at facilities such as Quantico, Walter Reed, Camp Lejeune, and Camp Pendleton.Connecting with CustomersThe Bone Pool's success lies in its ability to forge meaningful connections with customers. Each pool reflects Raymond's commitment to quality, ensuring that every pet owner can provide a safe and enjoyable environment for their dog. Stories from satisfied customers highlight how the Bone Pool has become a cherished part of their pets' lives, whether through playful afternoons at home or as a crucial tool in professional canine care.Evolving Features and AccessoriesOver the years, the Bone Pool has continued to evolve. Recognizing the need for customization and added convenience, Raymond introduced a range of complementary accessories, including:Custom Deck Kits: Seamlessly integrating the Bone Pool into luxury pet landscapes.Bone Pool Covers and Mattresses: Providing comfort and protection for dogs and their owners.Aerospace-Quality Stainless Steel Misting and Fountain Features: Adding a touch of luxury to the Bone Pool experience.These additions have elevated the Bone Pool from a functional product to a high-end centerpiece in pet care.Media Recognition and MilestonesIn 2006, the Bone Pool received a Pinnacle Award from Pet Age Magazine, recognized as Reader's Favorite. The Bone Pool has also received widespread recognition, appearing on popular programs like Animal Cribs with Antonio Ballatore , The Today Show, and Good Morning America. These features have cemented its reputation as the premier pool for dogs, showcasing its quality and innovation to audiences worldwide.Looking AheadAs One Dog One Bone celebrates two decades of the Bone Pool, the company remains focused on its mission to elevate the status and spirit of dogs worldwide. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, durability, and customer connection, the Bone Pool is set to continue its legacy as a trusted and iconic product for years to come.

