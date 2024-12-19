Documentation Centre Publishes Document On Occasion Of Arabic Language Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Hashemite Documentation Centre has published a historical document on the occasion of the World Arabic Language Day, showcasing the "deep" commitment of the late King Abdullah I, the founding king, to the Arabic language and his dedication to preserving it.

In a statement released on Thursday, the centre noted that the document includes an official letter issued by the president of the supreme diwan to the prime minister.

The letter highlights certain linguistic errors found in official correspondences prepared using typewriters.

It also includes a directive to address this issue by instructing the relevant authorities to add numbered keys to the typewriters, aligning them with the specific characteristics of the Arabic language.

The letter underscores that King Abdullah I, then prince, considered this addition essential to ensuring the preservation of the Arabic language and its aesthetic integrity in official documents.

The document, dated April 10, 1938, reflects the profound care King Abdullah I attached to the Arabic language.

This commitment has been a "cornerstone" of the Hashemite legacy in reinforcing Arabic as an integral part of the Jordanian national identity.