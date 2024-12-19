Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) To Present At Goldman Sachs Energy Conference
Uranium energy (NYSE American: UEC) announced that CEO Amir Adnani and Executive Vice President Scott Melbye will attend the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities conference on Jan. 8-9, 2025. Adnani will participate in a fireside chat on January 8 at 2:20 p.m. ET to discuss UEC's strategic vision and the growing demand for U.S.-based uranium production. The management team will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors to outline the company's production growth, including its recent Acquisition of the Sweetwater plant in Wyoming.
About Uranium Energy Corp.
Uranium Energy is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The company has two production-ready ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit
